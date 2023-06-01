American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.51. 18,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 43.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $50.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 223,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 382,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $4,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.