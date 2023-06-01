American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 270,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

