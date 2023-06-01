AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.70. 602,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,687. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

