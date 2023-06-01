Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 847,466 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

