Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,443 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $55,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. 992,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

