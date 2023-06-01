Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.80. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 11,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

