Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,623 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 6,507 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 265.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Amyris has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

