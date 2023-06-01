Analysts’ Downgrades for June 1st (AAP, ADNT, AMP, AMSC, CPRI, DCI, DG, FLL, GENC, LITE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 1st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.