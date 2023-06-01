Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $11.75

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TPVG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $373.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading

