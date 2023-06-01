APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APA opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

