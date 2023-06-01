ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 204.5% Over Last Week

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. ARAW has a market capitalization of $292.95 million and approximately $157.22 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 204.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.14904936 USD and is up 41.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $117,247,660.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

