Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $73.43 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.43 million and $940,826.95 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

