Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANET traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.68. 3,619,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

