Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.01). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,387,484 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

