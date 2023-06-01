Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.63.

AWI opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $121,108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

