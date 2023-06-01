Arthur Loran Adams Sells 1,961 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur Loran Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Arthur Loran Adams purchased 22 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $300.74.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also

