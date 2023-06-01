Arthur Loran Adams Sells 1,961 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arthur Loran Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Arthur Loran Adams purchased 22 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $300.74.
Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
