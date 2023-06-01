Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 4.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 18,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 64,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

