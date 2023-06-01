Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.12 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $77.12 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

