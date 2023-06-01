Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,369 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 361,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,222. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

