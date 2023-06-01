Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.19. 34,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,641. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $224.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

