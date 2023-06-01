Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

