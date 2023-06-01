Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

