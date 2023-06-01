Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 158,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

