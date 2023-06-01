Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,635 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 304,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.78. 53,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

