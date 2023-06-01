Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after acquiring an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 306,599 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 437,872 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

