Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $53.08 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

