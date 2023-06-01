Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 400,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,694. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.