Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,456 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,210. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.