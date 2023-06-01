Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,537,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.56. 80,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.16. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

