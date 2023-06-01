Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $277.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,921. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

