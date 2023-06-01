Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

