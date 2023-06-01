AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 760,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of AT&T worth $205,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 4,200,856 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 13,294,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,112,906. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

