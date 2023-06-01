Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 386476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.22.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$238.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

