Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $14.13 or 0.00052560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $116.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,734,458 coins and its circulating supply is 344,015,008 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

