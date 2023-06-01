Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 14,128 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 1,135,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

