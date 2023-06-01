Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.26. 94,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,174. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.36.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.