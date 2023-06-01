Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.03 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8 %

BNS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 340,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

