Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $7.03 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,821. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

