Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $12.47 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.22. 1,193,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

