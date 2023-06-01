Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.08% of Perrigo worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 256,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

