Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,234 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 116,424 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 315,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

