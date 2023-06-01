Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.