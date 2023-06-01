Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.23% of Preferred Bank worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,892,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

PFBC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,079. The company has a market cap of $679.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.