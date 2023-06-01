Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of Ziff Davis worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 71,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,285. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.