Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 4,345 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Driven Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,254. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

