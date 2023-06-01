Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

