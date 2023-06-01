Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADXS stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
