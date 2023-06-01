B. Riley Cuts Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target to $6.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

