B. Riley Cuts Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target to $6.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CHMI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Featured Stories
