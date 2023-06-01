Baby Doge Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $298.15 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003986 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,978,409,150,331,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 214,167,609,087,918,816 with 152,369,121,059,857,440 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $2,663,664.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

