Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $303.49 million and $3.92 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003970 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,980,512,454,190,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 214,167,609,087,918,816 with 152,369,121,059,857,440 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $2,663,664.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

